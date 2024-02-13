Muntinlupa Comelec starts voter registration

The Commission on Elections voter registration for the 2025 national and local elections started in Muntinlupa yesterday.

The voter registration will be held from 12 February to 30 September this year from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its office on the Fourth Level of the South Park Center, in Barangay Alabang.

The registration will be held from Monday to Saturday, including holidays, unless the Comelec declares no registration for a specific date.

On 28, 29 and 30 March, no voter registration will be held which are Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Black Saturday, respectively.

The requirements for voter registration, according to Comelec-Muntinlupa:

For registration as new voters and transfer should present original and photocopy of any of the following identification documents that bear your current address in Muntinlupa City:

National Identification card under the Philippine Identification System; Postal ID card; PWD ID card; Student’s ID card or library card, signed by the school authority; SC’s ID card; Land Transportation Office Driver’s License/Student permit; National Bureau of Investigation clearance; Philippine Passport; Social Security System/Government Service Insurance System or other Unified Multi-Purpose ID Card; Integrated Bar of the Philippines ID card; License issued by the Professional Regulatory Commission; Certificate of Confirmation issued by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples in case of members of ICCs or IPs; Barangay Identification/Certification with photo; and any other government-issued valid IDs.