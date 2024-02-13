Public Advisories

Love and Luck is everywhere at SM Supermalls!

Indoor and outdoor at SM’s Valentine’s Day weekend with friends, family and pets!
Elevate your love to new heights at the Love Bears Hub in SM City Cebu, where the #LuckInLoveAtSM ascends as you enter the city. Behold the magnificent sight of a colossal red bear gracefully floating at the Rotunda, Main Mall!
February is bursting with joy and celebration at SM malls. This year, the allure of Valentine’s Day intertwines with the stirring energy of Chinese New Year, creating a month filled with “Luck in Love” happenings. Whether you’re seeking romantic moments, festive traditions, or fun activities with loved ones, SM malls offer an array of treasures tailored to suit every taste and preference.

Dive into love’s embrace

Romance haven: Find the perfect flower bouquet or gift at SM Mall of Asia (MOA)›s #LuckInLove Fair, an oasis for all things Valentine’s Day.

Symphony of adoration: Let love serenade you at SM Aura with lovely melodies and heartwarming goodies.

Love big and love plenty this Valentine's Day at SM Aura and indulge in a symphony of love this Valentine's Day and be filled with delightful treats, sweet melodies, and heartwarming moments.
Sweet treats: Satisfy your palate with SM Megamall’s Greyhound PH›s Strawberry Kiss for Two or Young Coconut Crepe Cake — a Valentine›s Day treat not to miss!

Feel the magic: Engage yourself in the lively atmosphere as the MOA Royal Marching Band performs a Bruno Mars medley, filling the air with the rhythm of endearment.

Catch the glorious golden hour only at SM by the BAY. The best place to catch sunset with your friends and family!
Pets in love: Treat your furry companion to a special day at SM By the Bay Paw Park, where they can play and socialize.

Pamper your beloved four-legged friend at the SM By the Bay Paw Park, the perfect spot for tail-wagging fun.
Season of adoration: For a touch of grace and sophistication, visit S Maison at Conrad Manila and be enthralled by their “Springtime Valentine’s” display. Swans and floral arrangements create a picture-perfect setting for love to blossom.

Get ready for a lovely and tee-rific time with friends and family as you tee off at SM Aura’s Skypark Lawn Mini-Golf.
Delight in mini-golf: Challenge your friends and family to a playful round at SM Aura’s Skypark Lawn. Operating every day from 4 PM to 10 PM on Level 5, Skypark Lawn, entry requires presenting either a single receipt totaling P5,000 from any SM Aura tenant or a minimum of P2,500 spent at any Skypark establishment.

Welcome the Year of the Dragon

Radiant dragon displays: Witness stunning Chinese New Year decorations at SM City North Edsa›s The Block, a visual feast for the senses.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner! Come and visit our Luck in Love Fair at the Mall Atrium and get the sweetest gift for your love ones. The SM Store | Blue Magic | Tickles | Krispy Kreme | Nono’s, See you here! #LuckInLoveFair #EverythingsHereAtSM SM Supermalls
Lucky finds: Discover trinkets and charms at SM Megamall›s Luck & Love Fair, the perfect way to express affection.

Extraordinary opportunities await

Electrifying races: Enjoy the thrill of speed at Ekart Raceway, the Philippines’ first all-electric indoor go-cart adventure, located at SM City North Edsa.

Culinary delights: Set out on a foodie adventure at SM City North Edsa, savoring Singaporean delights at Tiong Bahru Singapore or Japanese steak flavors at Yakiniku Like.

Feel love’s magic as your sincere message floats on a lotus flower at SM City North Edsa’s Skygarden.
Love takes flight: Send a glowing message of love on a lotus flower at SM City North Edsa’s Skygarden, a unique way to express your feelings.

Don’t miss out on the “Luck in Love” excitement! Visit your nearest SM mall this February and witness a month filled with care, pure happiness, and meaningful memories.

