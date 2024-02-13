Love and Luck is everywhere at SM Supermalls!

February is bursting with joy and celebration at SM malls. This year, the allure of Valentine’s Day intertwines with the stirring energy of Chinese New Year, creating a month filled with “Luck in Love” happenings. Whether you’re seeking romantic moments, festive traditions, or fun activities with loved ones, SM malls offer an array of treasures tailored to suit every taste and preference.
Dive into love’s embrace
Romance haven: Find the perfect flower bouquet or gift at SM Mall of Asia (MOA)›s #LuckInLove Fair, an oasis for all things Valentine’s Day.
Symphony of adoration: Let love serenade you at SM Aura with lovely melodies and heartwarming goodies.
Sweet treats: Satisfy your palate with SM Megamall’s Greyhound PH›s Strawberry Kiss for Two or Young Coconut Crepe Cake — a Valentine›s Day treat not to miss!
Feel the magic: Engage yourself in the lively atmosphere as the MOA Royal Marching Band performs a Bruno Mars medley, filling the air with the rhythm of endearment.
Pets in love: Treat your furry companion to a special day at SM By the Bay Paw Park, where they can play and socialize.
Season of adoration: For a touch of grace and sophistication, visit S Maison at Conrad Manila and be enthralled by their “Springtime Valentine’s” display. Swans and floral arrangements create a picture-perfect setting for love to blossom.
Delight in mini-golf: Challenge your friends and family to a playful round at SM Aura’s Skypark Lawn. Operating every day from 4 PM to 10 PM on Level 5, Skypark Lawn, entry requires presenting either a single receipt totaling P5,000 from any SM Aura tenant or a minimum of P2,500 spent at any Skypark establishment.
Welcome the Year of the Dragon
Radiant dragon displays: Witness stunning Chinese New Year decorations at SM City North Edsa›s The Block, a visual feast for the senses.
Lucky finds: Discover trinkets and charms at SM Megamall›s Luck & Love Fair, the perfect way to express affection.
Extraordinary opportunities await
Electrifying races: Enjoy the thrill of speed at Ekart Raceway, the Philippines’ first all-electric indoor go-cart adventure, located at SM City North Edsa.
Culinary delights: Set out on a foodie adventure at SM City North Edsa, savoring Singaporean delights at Tiong Bahru Singapore or Japanese steak flavors at Yakiniku Like.
Love takes flight: Send a glowing message of love on a lotus flower at SM City North Edsa’s Skygarden, a unique way to express your feelings.
Don’t miss out on the “Luck in Love” excitement! Visit your nearest SM mall this February and witness a month filled with care, pure happiness, and meaningful memories.