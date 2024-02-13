Former fisheries chief returns as DA undersecretary

A former key official of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources will be returning to the Department of Agriculture as an undersecretary.

Atty. Asis Perez, who served as undersecretary for fisheries, was installed by DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. as undersecretary for policy, planning, and regulations, as indicated in Special Order 181 dated 8 February 2024, released on Monday.

This makes Perez entitled to representation and transportation allowance, per diems and incidental expenses incurred while performing his duties and responsibilities as designated, chargeable against the DA Office of the Secretary funds, subject to existing government accounting and auditing rules and procedures.

“All officials and employees of the department including its bureaus, attached agencies and corporations, and regional field offices are hereby advised of this designation and directed to give their full support and cooperation to Undersecretary Perez in the performance of his duties and responsibilities,” said Laurel in the order which is effective immediately.