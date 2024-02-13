Fire eats part of Mt. Pulag trail

BAGUIO CITY-- The cold never bothered the fire that burn a portion of the Marlboro Camp Site along the Akiki Trail of Mt. Pulag in Kabayan, Benguet.

Said fire started in the early morning of 12 February 2024. Firefighters and rangers struggled to suppress the fire. The cause and damages of the fire is yet to be determined as investigation is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, some posts in social media show tourists and adventurists still proceed to reach the peak of the second-highest mountain of the country. They braved the smoke and the possible danger and rushed to the highest mountain peak of Luzon passing through what is considered as the "killer trail" of the mountain.

Pictures of hundreds of visitors are also seen in the posts. The people dubbed as the "Sea of Crowds" literally because of their number were taking pictures with the "Sea of Clouds" as background.

On February 2019, the Akiki Trail of Mt. Pulag was closed to mountaineers and visitors for rehabilitation. The grassy grounds turned into ashes after a group of tourists did not now how to operate their butane gas stove resulting to the burning of the area where they camped.

There are no statements yet from the management of Mt. Pulag.