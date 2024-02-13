Cainta learning center nears completion

The construction of a learning center for the town’s out-of-school youth is nearing its completion stage, Cainta municipal administrator Keith Nieto said on Monday.

“The Alternative Learning System community center built by Mayor Elen (Nieto), just a little bit of sleep, will be operational,” Nieto said.

“This is for children who have not finished elementary and high school but we want to allow them to learn based on their unique situation in life,” the municipal administrator, a former Cainta mayor, added.

Nieto said ALS learners will be given a different module that suits their situation which is not classroom-based or formal education.

The former mayor also urged the town’s out-of-school youth who were unable to finish their studies to enroll in the local government’s alternative learning system.

The alternative learning school classroom was built at the Star Valley Building along Ortigas Avenue Extension in Barangay Sto. Domingo. It was part of the training and skills acquisition in the livelihood programs launched by the local government.