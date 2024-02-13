BFAR assists WPS fishermen

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources assured the public on Monday that regular assistance is being extended to Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea as China’s aggression in the area continues.

In a televised interview on Monday, a key BFAR official said they recently had a successful resupply mission on Rozul Reef, also referred to as Iroquois Reef.

“Back then, while our ship was on a mission there, we saw about 30 foreign ships hovering,” BFAR spokesperson Nazario Briguera said. “But on 5 February, it was successful.”

“We didn’t see any Chinese ships and that’s why we were able to provide fuel to the fishermen. That’s about 13 tons of diesel for our fishermen, and we also provided ready-to-eat snacks as well as medicines for the fishermen who were anchored while we gave them our support,” he added.

Based on reports received by the bureau, the fishermen beneficiaries were able to harvest 12 tons of fish.

To ensure that sufficient aid is provided Filipino fishermen in the WPS, the BFAR said it will be launching this year its new project called Layag WPS, which stands for Livelihood Activities to Enhance Fisheries Yield and Economic Gains from the West Philippine Sea.