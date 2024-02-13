41 provinces affected by El Niño — PAGASA

The latest assessment of the state weather bureau, PAGASA, showed that a total of 41 provinces are currently affected by the onslaught of the El Niño phenomenon.

Provinces that are in dry conditions are Batangas, Laguna, Masbate, Oriental Mindoro, Antique, Biliran, Capiz, Cebu, Eastern Samar, Guimaras, Iloilo, Leyte, Negros Oriental, Samar Lanao del Norte, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

PAGASA defines a dry condition as two consecutive months of below-normal rainfall conditions—a 21 percent to 60 percent reduction from the average—observed in the area.

Dry spells, on the other hand, are now experienced in the provinces of Abra, Aurora, Bataan, Isabela, Metropolitan Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Quirino, Rizal, Zambales, and Negros Occidental.

A dry spell means the occurrence of three consecutive months of below-normal rainfall conditions—21 percent to 60 percent reduction from average—or two consecutive months of way below-normal rainfall conditions—more than 60 percent reduction from average—observed in an area.

Meanwhile, drought now creeps into the provinces of Apayao, Benguet, Cagayan, Cavite, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Kalinga, La Union, Mountain Province, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Palawan, and Pangasinan.

Drought means three consecutive months of way below-normal rainfall—more than a 60 percent reduction from average—or five consecutive months of below-normal rainfall, which is a 21 to 60 percent reduction from the average rainfall.

According to PAGASA, the recent number of provinces observed as El Niño-affected is a decline from the January 21, 2024 assessment, wherein 50 provinces were recorded.

Despite this, the disaster coordination body stressed that reinforcing preparedness is still required since the strong and mature El Niño is forecast to persist through this month and will likely prevail until May.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Monday that the task force, which consists of various government agencies, recently presented updates on the interventions for key sectors and discussed further actions to be implemented in stepping up efforts against the potential impacts of the phenomenon.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources reported that the dam supply is "still sufficient" until May, yet highly advised the public to conserve water.

“DILG, on the other hand, is continuously implementing programs and activities on environmental protection at the community level, law and order, and fire safety.”

“On energy security, the DOE said that interventions to ensure adequate energy supply are continuously being undertaken. These include the implementation of transmission projects, ensuring the integrity and reliability of the power grid, and enjoining the electric power industry to actively take part in El Niño mitigation efforts, among others,” said the NDRRMC.

There is also no disease outbreak caused by El Niño so far, as noted by the Department of Health.

Other interventions to ensure food security include water management, social protection for farmers and fishermen, including livelihood support and financial assistance, and price monitoring, which were discussed by the Department of Agriculture.

“As for the El Niño Platform, the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Information and Communications Technology will work closely to ensure effective use of the platform.”

Moreover, Task Force Chair and Defense Chief Gilberto Teodoro Jr. stressed the crucial role of the government's collective efforts in addressing the impacts of El Niño, urging its members to work closely to also gear up for other emergency and disaster concerns.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reactivated and reconstituted Task Force El Niño through Executive Order No. 53, increasing community resilience and securing a sufficient supply of food, water, and public health and safety.