Valenzuela introduces SAR K9

The local government of Valenzuela City has introduced the first ever search-and-rescue dog of its disaster risk reduction and management unit.

According to the LGU, the dog — named “Tokyo” — was adopted by Eugene Magbitang of Valenzuela City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office and trained the K9 daily for her to be prepared for the Metro Manila Development Authority’s certification.

Prioer to her adoption, Tokyo’s original parents were looking for a new home where they could still visit the dog once in a while.

“They also had hopes for Tokyo to be of service of the community, which led to the idea of training Tokyo as a VCDRRMO K-9 dog,” the Valenzuela City LGU wrote on Facebook.

“Once certified, Tokyo will be a big asset for our VCDRRMO and will be a big help for deployment for landslides, structural collapses, and other similar events,” it added.

Magbitang said he barely met any difficulties training Tokyo, as she already knows basic obedience and has agility and stamina.