Swine virus detected in Cagayan

The Cagayan Provincial Veterinary Office in Tugeuergaro City reported that 33 swine from their two towns tested positive for African swine fever.

According to their report, 12 pigs in Peñablanca exhibited symptoms of ASF, immediately underwent culling, and were now buried.

Meanwhile, the swine virus has also been detected in 21 pigs in barangays Centro Sur and Tupang in the town of Alcala.

To prevent the ASF from further spreading, authorities implemented entrance and exit restrictions on live hogs and pork meat to and from the infected areas, where widespread disinfection has already been conducted.