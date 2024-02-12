P50-M flood mitigation project completed in Nueva Ecija

The Department of Public Works and Highways on Monday said it has completed its river wall project along the Magat River in Barangay Bonfal Proper, Bayombong Nueva Ecija.

The project features a 512-linear meter concrete structure composed of anchorage, embankment, mattresses, gabions, and spur dikes, which serve as barriers against the overflow of Magat River.

DPWH Nueva Vizcaya First District Engineer Marifel Andes said the newly constructed river water defense wall will safeguard homes, livelihoods, and essential infrastructure along Magat River's low-lying section.

"The new Bonfal Proper Flood Control Project will significantly protect against flooding," Anes said.

The P50-million flood control project was completed under the 2023 General Appropriations Act.