Lacuna sets foot at Harvard

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna is slated to speak at the annual Harvard College Project for Asian and International Relations Conference dubbed “Chartering New Horizon: Mapping Present and Future.”

The Manila mayor is the second Filipino to have been invited to speak in the conference, with the first one was former Vice President Leni Robredo in 2023.

Lacuna’s journey began not in the halls of government but in medicine and as she transitioned from a dedicated physician to a pioneering public servant, she shattered ceilings in Manila politics.

She became the first female Majority Leader of the City Council, then the first female vice mayor and presiding officer, and finally, in 2022, shattering another barrier by becoming the first female mayor of Manila in 450 years.

Her commitment to public service extends beyond titles and accolades.

Since 2004, Lacuna has relentlessly pursued the betterment of Manila’s healthcare system, her legislative experience proving invaluable in addressing the city’s pressing issues. The Covid-19 pandemic presented a daunting challenge, yet Lacuna’s leadership shone through as she steered the city’s healthcare programs through turbulent times.

Now in her first term as mayor, Lacuna’s focus remains resolute: bringing government services closer to the people. Her “Kalinga sa Maynila” program embodies this vision, while her expansion of social amelioration programs underscores her commitment to social justice and uplifting the lives of Manila residents.