Enchanted Kingdom shares magic, love and prosperity this February

Enchanted Kingdom, the first and only world class theme park in the Philippines, announces its Chinese New Year and Valentine’s offerings for the month of February.

EK welcomes back “Enchanting Dinner in the Sky” featuring a Japanese themed dinner for couples and groups while riding the Wheel of Fate. Enjoy magical views, bring home photo souvenirs and red string bracelets as you create your enchanted story with us. The Enchanting Dinner in the Sky also includes regular day pass tickets and will run on all weekends of February and on Valentine’s Day.

In celebration of the Year of the Dragon, EK brings their EnChinese New Year Promo.Family and friends will feel the magic of prosperity as they savor an EKsclusive Chinese lauriat set meal good for four persons, inclusive of four regular day pass tickets starting February 9 to 29. Book this promo now through the EK Online Store.

Meanwhile, Asia’s Got Talent Grand Finalist Power Duo will headline EK’s Chinese New Year Celebration on Saturday, February 10. They will be joined by IOX Dancers and EK’s very own Victoria's Way and Kingsmen. Park guests will witness the traditional Chinese Dragon and Lion Dance around the park to welcome the year of the dragon.

Lastly, EK celebrates Hug-A-Palooza, now in its sixth year, as a celebration of the season of love filled with warm hugs shared among family, loved ones, and friends.

Sparkle GMA Artist Ken Chan will serenade park goers on Saturday, 17 February.

For more information about these events and promos, visit https://www.enchantedkingdom.ph/ and EK’s official social media accounts @enchantedkingdom.ph for Facebook and Tiktok, and @ek_philippines for Twitter and Instagram.