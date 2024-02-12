DSWD provides immediate cash aid to 370 individuals in crisis

Some 370 individuals, who are in crisis situation, were given outright cash aid by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through its Assistance to Individuals and Crisis Situation (AICS) Program last Friday, reported by DSWD Asst Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez, who is also the agency spokesperson on Monday.

Lopez said the payout at the DSWD Central Office underscored the commitment of the Department to serve the vulnerable sector, even during non-working days.

“Well, kasama po sa ating mandate sa DSWD regardless kung anong araw, panahon, kalamidad, holiday man yan. Basta may nangangailangan tayong kababayan, we will be here, and we will deliver po sa kanilang mga needs (We are mandated, regardless of the day, weather, calamity, or whether it's a holiday, as long as our fellow citizens are in need, we will be here, and we will fulfill their needs.)," Lopez said.

The DSWD spokesperson reiterated that the agency is ready to serve the vulnerable sectors, especially those who are suffering from difficult circumstances, through the agency’s AICS program.

The AICS beneficiaries were given P3,000 to P5,000 in cash aid which can be used for their medical, food expenses and other essential needs.

Beneficiaries who got their AICS from the Central Office included garbage collectors and persons with disabilities from different areas in Metro Manila and Rizal province.

One of the AICS recipients Raiza Cuartero from Antipolo City, is grateful that she received the cash aid which she will use for her family’s daily subsistence.

“Makakatulong po ito. Gagamitin ng aking mga anak sa kanilang pamasahe papunta sa school. Gagamitin po pambaon (This will be helpful. It will be used by my children for their transportation to school. It will also be used for their allowance),” the 32-year-old Cuartero said.

“Maraming salamat po sa DSWD… gagamitin namin ito pambili [ng gastusin] sa pang-araw-araw] (Thanks to DSWD... We will use this for purchasing our daily needs.),” a beaming Cuartero added.

Another recipient Cecilio Duma, a garbage collector from Barangay Payatas in Quezon City, said the financial assistance from the DSWD is helpful for his family especially that his salary was temporarily put on hold.

“Makakatulong po ito pantawid gutom, pagsuporta sa pamilya (This will help us to overcome hunger, to support our family.),” Duma said.

The garbage collector added: “Maraming maraming salamat po sa DSWD kasi kahit papaano lumuwag-luwag, magkakaroon kami ng pambili ng pagkain… kaya nagpapasalamat talaga ako sa DSWD sa financial support (Thank you very much to the DSWD because, somehow, it eases our situation, and we will be able to buy food... so I am truly grateful to the DSWD for the financial support.)”.

AICS is one of the key services of the DSWD providing various assistance to individuals and families who are poor, marginalized, those facing difficult circumstances and persons in dire need.