DSWD chief assesses landslide survivors' needs at evacuation center

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Sunday, 11 February, checked the situation and condition of survivors of the landslide incident that hit Barangay Masara in Maco town, Davao de Oro last 6 February.

Following the directive from the President, the DSWD chief personally led the distribution of food packs and other non-food items to landslide survivors who are temporarily sheltered at the Nuevo Iloco National High School.

Gatchalian was joined by Undersecretary for Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) Diana Rose Cajipe and DSWD Field Office-11 (Davao Region) Regional Director Vanessa Goc-ong during the visit to the evacuation centers and the provision of aid.

Assisting the DSWD team during the relief operation were Cong. Ruwel Peter Gonzaga, Cong. Maricar Zamora, Davao de Oro Gov. Dorothy Montejo Gonzaga, Mawab Mayor Roperto Gonzaga, and Maco Mayor Arthur Carlos Voltaire Rimando.

Gatchalian earlier also personally offered heartfelt condolences to the grieving families who lost their loved ones in the Maco landslide.

During his visit to the funeral of the landslide victims, Gatchalian handed over cash assistance to the bereaved families.

The DSWD secretary, together with Cajipe and Goc-ong, were assisted by Davao de Oro Gov. Dorothy Montejo, who also visited the affected families following the order from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure all disaster-affected families are given all forms of assistance.