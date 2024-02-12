Dinagat Islands road projects completed

BUTUAN CITY — The provincial government disclosed that at least four villages in Dinagat Islands received newly completed infrastructure projects consisting of road access and enhancements.

Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. said that the projects — which include the Mabuhay to Bagumbayan Road worth P3,988,264.75 in Dinagat town, P4.9-million Poblacion Access Road and the P2.8-million Reinforced Concrete Box Culvert in Barangay Tigbao, all in Cagdianao town — were funded under the 20-percent Provincial Development Fund.

The governor also handed over the completed Maraging Bridge in Barangay Diaz, Tubajon, with a budget of P14.7 million, which was started during the administration of former Governor Arlene Bag-ao.

Demerey said that the completed projects are designed to improve the connectivity of the villages, especially in the transportation of agricultural and other products of residents.

Meantime, the local government of Tubajon welcomed the completion and the turnover of the completed bridge.

“The Maraging Bridge project was started during the term of former Governor Bag-ao through the request of Mayor Pedrablanca and in consultation with the officials and citizens of Barangay Diaz,” the Tubajon LGU said.