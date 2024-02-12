Anti-Marian warnings are Satan’s work

Back on 11 July 2022, the Union of Catholic Asian News published an article under the headline, “Filipino Catholics Warned Against Fake Marian Apparitions.”

The article began: “The Marian apparitions at Lipa City in Batangas province of the Philippines in 1948 are not recognized by the Church (Archdiocese of Lipa).” It was referring to the apparitions of Our Lady Mediatrix of All the Grace.

The message of the article has to be clarified. In 1948, the Vatican reported that Pope Pius XII had declared that the Mediatrix apparitions were not authentic, hence “not recognized” or a hoax. The declaration, to be effective, should have been entered into the Acta Apostolicae Sedis, according to Canon Law. But it was not found there, and the Vatican was silent about this. That the Mediatrix was a hoax, therefore, was a blatant lie.

When the Vatican stuck to its statement that the Mediatrix apparitions were ruled to be non-authentic “with finality,” Lipa Archbishops Mariano Gaviola and Ramon Arguelles separately asked for the document that said the Mediatrix was a hoax. It was not given to them because IT WAS NON-EXISTENT.

Mariano and Arguelles, therefore, separately lifted the ban on Mediatrix devotion in Lipa, which defiance infuriated Rome. In truth, it was not defiance and not a violation of Canon Law because there was no evidence on paper to prove the Mediatrix was a hoax.

The Vatican then punished Gaviola and Arguelles. They were both thrown out of the Lipa diocese. The report that Arguelles was “forced to resign” was a lie, a coverup. He did not resign. He was thrown out for defying Rome.

The 70 years of Mediatrix suppression by the Vatican to this day is based on a lie, a NON-EXISTENT Papal declaration from way back in 1948. Seventy years of Mediatrix suppression is based on nothing.

At the center of the controversy was Gerhard Cardinal Müller, head of the CDF, the supreme anti-Mediatrix who exonerated Arguelles wrongly. He was also an anti-Pope who was later thrown out of the CDF by Pope Francis.

Satan works even among the Cardinals in the Vatican without their knowing it. These warnings of fake Marian apparitions are the work of the devil who fears that the Mediatrix is the key to peace in Asia and the conversion of China. The devil tortured Mediatrix visionary Sister Teresing to force her to recant her visions, in vain. She had bruises on her arms.

The Vatican ordered the destruction of the very evidence of the Mediatrix apparitions that were needed in their investigation to prove or disprove their authenticity, such as the miraculous rose petals and Sr. Teresing’s first diary, which were all burned on the orders of Rome.

As reported in the last article of this column, a statue of the Mediatrix has been exuding aromatic oil for the last two years in Barangay Banay-banay-1, San Jose, Batangas. This is very near Lipa but outside the Lipa diocese’s jurisdiction.

Lipa Archbishop Gilbert Garcera earlier banned all Mediatrix rituals in his diocese upon the orders of the Vatican. The reply of the Virgin Mediatrix to this Vatican suppression was the miracle of the oil in Banay-banay, out of the reach of Garcera’s diocese.

Through 70 years of Mediatrix suppression by the Vatican since 1948, the reply of the Virgin has been miracles. The more the suppressions, the more the miracles, which has kept devotees loyal to her. The Virgin has triumphed over Satan who has failed to destroy the Mediatrix.

