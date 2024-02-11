Senegal political crisis claims another life

DAKAR (AFP) — Senegal’s political crisis deepened as a third person died Sunday in increasingly violent protests against President Macky Sall’s decision to postpone upcoming presidential elections.

A 19-year-old died following clashes in Senegal’s Ziguinchor, a hospital source and a local politician said Sunday.

Market vendor Modou Gueye, 23, died Saturday after having been shot the previous day during clashes in the capital Dakar, two of his relatives told Agence France-Presse.

“Tear gas grenades were fired and then we went to the train station at Colobane to go home,” his brother, Dame Gueye, told AFP.

“It was there that a gendarme shot him in the stomach with a live round.”

On Friday, a 22-year-old second-year geography student died in the northern town of Saint-Louis, in circumstances that are still not clear.

In Saint-Louis, Alpha Yoro Tounkara died on the campus of Gaston Berger University where he was studying geography. A hundred of his classmates held an all-night vigil for him.