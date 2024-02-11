Malasakit Centers: Compassionate service continues

The Malasakit Centers — a brainchild of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go — has indeed reached milestones one after another to push better healthcare among marginalized Filipinos in the country.

One significant achievement was seen on 12 February 2018 when the first Malasakit Center at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City spearheaded by the lawmaker who was ten Special Assistant to the President.

The centers are one-stop shops which aim to streamline access to healthcare services by consolidating the efforts of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

Six years later, Go continues to exercise oversight functions to ensure that the services of Malasakit Centers are consistently provided in accordance with the law he authored and sponsored.

The centers have expanded to 159 operational units across the nation, significantly impacting around ten million Filipinos with their extensive reach. These centers are at the heart of six inspiring stories, each depicting profound transformations in the lives of individuals aided by the initiative.

The story of Yazumi, a young patient from Caloocan City who underwent a liver transplant, showcases the vital role of government collaboration and institutions in lightening the load for Filipinos in distress. At the tender age of four months, Yazumi was diagnosed with biliary atresia, presenting her family with overwhelming hurdles.

After her liver transplant procedure in 2017, the Malasakit Center program provided sustained assistance and support for Yazumi’s health and welfare, including her medications.

In Bohol, the Malasakit Center has also significantly impacted the lives of individuals facing medical challenges. Roselyn Vente, a mother from Tagbilaran City, shared her distressing journey as she navigated the healthcare system for her two-year-old daughter, Margaret Vente, who was diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect, a serious heart condition.

The support from the Malasakit Centers alleviated the emotional and financial burden of her daughter’s condition.

The story of the Cerillo twins, Divine and Mercy, from Vinzons, Camarines Norte, also received similar assistance. Born conjoined at the chest, the twins faced daunting odds against their survival.

Through the assistance of Go and the collective programs provided by the Malasakit Center, they were brought to the Philippine General Hospital in Manila in 2019 for a complex separation surgery. Despite the challenges, the operation succeeded, adding Divine and Mercy to the roster of success stories facilitated by the program. Go stood as godfather of the twins.

The Malasakit Center initiative also proved to be a crucial lifeline for Mohammad Abdelrashid Juhuri, a 29-year-old teacher from Maimbung, Sulu, enabling him to undergo life-saving heart surgery.

Diagnosed with congenital heart disease in 2017, Mohammad faced not only a daunting medical challenge but also the financial burden of the necessary surgery. His journey to the Malasakit Center at the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City marked a turning point, where the financial assistance provided by them offered him assistance.