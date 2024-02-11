‘Laugh, share quality time’

Laughter and quality time are the secret ingredients to the lasting bond between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

In the Chief Executive’s vlog on Sunday, they identified humor as their primary love language, emphasizing its importance in meeting the demands of their high-profile positions.

“I think laughter, right?” the First Lady responded when asked about their love language. Marcos chimed in, agreeing while acknowledging the difficulty of pinpointing just one aspect.

He highlighted the preciousness of quality time amid their hectic schedules, emphasizing its value in fostering shared laughter and maintaining perspective.

“With the little time there is, we spend time with one another,” the President said. “We always find time to laugh about everything and try to see the lighter side of things. Otherwise, you will go a little crazy.”

She echoed the sentiment, emphasizing laughter’s role in their home as a refuge from the pressures of their respective roles.

“We try to laugh a lot. It’s so stressful outside. So, we come home, we just try to make light of things,” Araneta-Marcos shared.

Balancing work and personal life is a challenge for any couple, and the Marcoses are no exception. “It’s not just me. Even Liza, she has a lot on her plate, too,” he said.

Despite their busy schedules, they prioritize spending quality time together. “We try to find (time), five minutes here, 20 minutes there, we eat together,” the President said. “Whatever the schedule allows, we take full advantage of it.”

Date night is every Wednesday, with them either eating out or he is cooking at home.