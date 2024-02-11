Israeli Ambassador outlines areas for Israel, RC Makati collaboration

Israel’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Ilan Fluss last Tuesday outlined before the Rotary Club of Makati areas of potential intersections where Israel and RC Makati could collaborate, e.g., in technology, innovation, agriculture and research.

RC Makati can take a cue from Ambassador Fluss because among other things, Israel has been a primary partner in agriculture and food security, areas where the country excels, with its knowledge of markets, best practices and advances in technology.

Through internships, the Israeli Embassy has been sending Filipino farmers in Israeli farms, exposing them to breakthrough innovations in agriscience. Every year, some 500 interns are invited to go to Israel and learn the Israeli way in agriculture for 11 months.

Scientific approach to farming

“They are exposed to the scientific approach in Israel. The farmers there work very closely with the government, the research community and the private sector, which is developing new technologies and systems. It’s an ecosystem, a practice we wish to share with the Philippine youth and professionals to support the (president’s agriculture) initiative here,” Fluss said.

Landmark Israeli agriculture projects here in the Philippines include the introduction of systems in smart agriculture in Tarlac and Nueva Ecija, water management in Mindanao, and a remote-controlled smart drip irrigation allowing harvesting of yields despite vagaries in the weather.

A private-sector joint venture established by the Israeli government has benefited Metro Pacific Investment Corp. with Israeli tech-driven best practices in dairy production.

RC Makati’s interest Fluss’ sharing of such information was apparent since the Club is keen on helping address agricultural challenges in the country through youth engagement.

Online hackathon

In the past, the Club has hosted an online hackathon that has inspired youth collaboration and creative thinking in solving gaps in existing value chains and food systems, with participants “developing forecasting models, engaging farmers in crop diversification,” and the like.

RC Makati can also help lead the charge with the startup nation in supporting emerging tech entrepreneurs. In 2022, Israel had over 6,000 active startups, making it a world leader in startups per capita.

“My vision is that we will establish bridges of innovation in technology between Israel and the Philippines. For this, we’re working on two levels, one on the startup community and how we can get an exchange between startups and to get Philippine startups enter into Israel,” he added.

Major incubator

Israel has also been pitching for the establishment of an innovation and technology hub in the Philippines, a major incubator for youth-led innovative enterprises.

Fluss said the Club can help Israel develop an ecosystem more friendly to startups and innovators through partnerships in research development with academic institutions.

RC Makati president Bing Matoto said the Club plans to also utilize a creativity center for some seminars to support organizations in Data Transformation Services and agritech.

“So, one of the things that Ambassador Fluss had indicated is, perhaps, we could have some sort of an arrangement where graduates can be scholars that could be sent to Israel,” he said.