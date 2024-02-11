Humor key to PBBM, FL's bond

Laughter and quality time are the secret ingredients to a lasting bond between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

In the Chief Executive's vlog on Sunday, both spouses readily identified humor as their primary love language, emphasizing its importance in navigating the demands of their high-profile positions.

"I think laughter, right?" First Lady Liza confidently responded when asked about their love language. Marcos chimed in, agreeing while acknowledging the difficulty of pinpointing just one aspect.

He highlighted the preciousness of quality time amidst their hectic schedules, emphasizing its value in fostering shared laughter and maintaining perspective.

"With the little time there is… we spend time with one another," the President said. "We always find time to laugh about everything and try to see the lighter side of things. Otherwise, you will go a little crazy."

The First Lady echoed this sentiment, emphasizing laughter's role in their home as a refuge from the pressures of their respective roles.

"We try to laugh a lot. It's so stressful outside. So we come home, we just try to make light of things," Araneta-Marcos shared.

Quality time

Balancing work and personal life is a challenge for any couple, and the Marcoses are no exception. "Balancing is really difficult because work takes up so much of our time," the President admitted. "It's not just me. Even Liza, she has a lot on her plate too."

Despite their busy schedules, they prioritize spending quality time together. "We try to find time, 5 minutes here, 20 minutes there, we eat together," the President said. "Whatever the schedule allows, we take full advantage of it."

The First Lady revealed a special tradition: "We have date night every Wednesday. We choose a restaurant to eat in. If he's busy, then he cooks at home. But we mostly eat out and we try to talk about funny things to lessen the stress."

Marcoses on the key to a strong relationship

When asked for advice for couples today, the First Lady focused on gratitude and humor.

"Don't let stress get to you. Laugh whenever you can, be grateful for what you have, and we are blessed one way or another. Just be grateful," Araneta-Marcos said.

The Chief Executive then offered a different perspective, emphasizing the importance of direct communication and avoiding the 'digital' world.

"I guess it's just direct communication. Don't communicate through your phone. Talk to each other face-to-face. Don't bother with social media when it comes to relationships. Talk to each other, hold hands, go have dinner, walk down the beach. Do something but don't do it digitally," Marcos said.