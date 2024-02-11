Bagac marine hatchery construction under way

BAGAC, Bataan — The P30-million marine hatchery initiated by then representative now Governor Joet Garcia kicked off its construction in the coastal barangay of Quinawan in Bagac, Bataan.

The project was funded through Republic Act 11912 authored by the former Bataan Second District Representative.

According to Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources regional director Wilfredo Cruz, the structure will benefit not only fishermen in Bataan but also neighboring provinces in Central Luzon as well.

“It aims to alleviate the challenge of sourcing fish seeds. We expect the hatchery to play a crucial role in stabilizing aquaculture, potentially reducing the need for fish imports from other countries,” Cruz said.