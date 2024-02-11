Alleged recruiter nailed in Pasay City

A man wanted for large-scale illegal recruitment was finally arrested in Pasay City by policemen.

The report showed that under warrant of arrest, the rank 8 (Station Level) Most Wanted Person of Pasay City police station was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. on 9 February at Pasadeña Street, Barangay 77, Pasay City.

The arrested accused was identified as alias Jamil, 59 years old.

The accused has a pending warrant of arrest for Illegal Recruitment (Large Scale) under Criminal Case No. 2016-0952-D issued by Honorable Presiding Judge Dorothy Jimenez Alarcon-Padilla of Dagupan City Regional Trial Court Branch 42, dated 22 January 2021 with recommended bail

Alias Jamil is presently detained at the Custodial Facility of Pasay CPS while issuing court will be notified of his arrest.