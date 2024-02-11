Addiction specter

The Philippine Medical Association has entered the medical marijuana debate as a staunch opponent of any new legislation that would supplant an already existing protocol on the doctor-supervised use of cannabis sativa preparations, said to be the most abused narcotic in the country.

Ahead of last week’s House of Representatives deliberation on several bills seeking to regulate the use of medical cannabis, the PMA issued a statement acknowledging the potential benefits of cannabis while prioritizing patient safety and guarding against substance abuse.

The PMA anchored its position on a commitment to support the use of Food and Drug Administration-approved medical cannabis preparations for specific health conditions, emphasizing that existing regulations already allow compassionate access.

Its apprehension stems not from an inherent objection to the medical use of cannabis, but from the unintended consequences of its unauthorized use, especially by the youth.

The specter of Thailand’s experience, where initial marijuana legalization for medical purposes morphed into widespread recreational use, serves as a potent reminder. The Philippines, looking at the experiences of other countries that have legalized cannabis, should tread carefully so as not to replicate such missteps.

Setting a distinction between medical and recreational use should be conflated with the risks of undermining the legitimate medical use of marijuana and jeopardizing public health.

Rigorous research and robust regulations must go hand in hand, backed by evidence-based decisions and clinical trials, to fully understand the risks and benefits of the substance.

In wanting to pass new legislation that would specifically address the medical use of cannabis, lawmakers want to create another regulatory layer that would still be under the Department of Health — the proposed Medical Cannabis Office, or MCO.

According to proponents of its creation, the MCO, working hand in hand with the Dangerous Drugs Board, would ensure strict control over access and distribution to qualified patients and licensed medical facilities.

Collaboration between all players, not opposition, is the key to moving forward. The PMA’s and DoH’s expertise, coupled with the insights of lawmakers and regulators, can pave the way for a comprehensive and responsible framework for medical marijuana use.

This guideline should address the PMA’s concerns while ensuring patients with eligible conditions can access treatments that could improve the quality of life of people like those in great pain. Open communication and transparency are crucial to building trust and navigating the complexities of this issue.

The Philippines stands at a crossroads. The opportunity to harness the potential of medical marijuana while safeguarding against misuse necessitates a collective effort. Simplistic arguments, either for or against, should be thrown out the window. Instead, the common goal should be prudence, robust regulations, and open collaboration.

While the PMA rightfully champions caution, the House’s perspective offers a different lens through which to view medical marijuana. Their proposed legislation seeks to navigate a middle ground.

The proposed MCO embodies their commitment to robust regulations. This dedicated body would manage access, distribution, and research, preventing diversion and ensuring responsible use. Collaboration with the DDB also underscores their focus on preventing abuse and protecting public health.

Certainly, we could chart a path that prioritizes patient well-being while safeguarding the health and security of the nation. The path forward requires wisdom and a measured approach.