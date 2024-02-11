Abalos urges LGUs to support clean and green drive

Department the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos over the weekend warned on the dangers posed by the improper disposal of solid waste products even as he pushed for more aggressive implementation of the government’s KALINISAN sa Bagong Pilipinas program.

The KALINISAN sa Bagong Pilipinas program intends to uphold clean and green governance at barangay levels by promoting sustainable development and instill the habit of cleanliness among residents to create livable communities.

This, as the DILG chief also encouraged local government units to join the KALINISAN movement following the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to address waste mismanagement and promote clean communities nationwide.

"Hindi ba napakaganda kung ang isang bansa, pag-ikot mo ay walang basura," he said.

Abalos was in Malabon City on Saturday for the “Kalinga at Inisyatiba para sa Malinis na Bayan” (KALINISAN) sa Bagong Pilipinas activity at Mega Dike in Brgy. Dampalit.

The Dampalit Mega Dike is an 8.6-kilometer structure that showcases mangrove reforestation designed to help mitigate and minimize flooding in the CAMANAVA area.

Abalos noted that in the provinces each person produces and estimated 0.3 kilo of waste per day, while each city resident was generating 0.7 kilo of waste per day.

“Ang masaklap dito, ayon sa World Bank Organization, 2.7 milyon na tonelada ay plastic. At ito’y napupunta sa mga tubig,” he said.

Abalos continued that the 2.7 million tons of plastic waste that end up in the ocean could spell disaster to marine life especially on coral reefs, as they will stay there for the long haul since they were non-biodegradable.

Meanwhile, he reported that the KALINISAN program was already able to collect tons of waste since its launch in Baseco last month.

“Napakarami na (ng basurang nakolekta), hindi ko na ma-measure yung dami nito. Nagsimula nga tayo sa Baseco, sumunod sa Caloocan, ngayon sa Malabon,” Abalos stressed.

"Talagang tuloy-tuloy po ito, walang humpay linggo-linggo. Kasama niyo po ang mga local executives po rito, ang pamilya po ng DILG, ang DENR," he said.

He then encouraged all LGUs to support and implement the Kalinisan program not only in Metro Manila and nearby provinces like Bulacan but throughout the country.

For her part, Malabon Mayor Jeannie N. Sandoval emphasized the importance of community participation in their city to inspire other LGUs to do the same.

Also present in the KALINISAN activity were DILG Undersecretary Felicito A. Valmocina, DILG NCR Regional Director Maria Lourdes Agustin, Dampalit Punong Barangay Edilberto “Butch” Cruz, officials from Malabon City, and Sangguniang Kabataan, among others.