Wescom chief assesses Malampaya platform readiness for GOPLAT '24

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos recently inspected the Malampaya natural gas platform in anticipation of the forthcoming Gas Oil Platform Takedown and Recovery Training slated for the second quarter of 2024.

The GOPLAT initiative targets military and security personnel tasked with safeguarding offshore oil and gas platforms, offering specialized training for this critical responsibility.

The visit by Vice Admiral Carlos, who heads the Western Command (Wescom), occurred on 8 February at the platform located 50 kilometers offshore Northwest Palawan. It included various objectives, including assessing security protocols, performing inspections, and coordinating with on-site security personnel.

Highlighting the paramount importance of securing the nation's "energy crown jewel," Carlos emphasized on Saturday the commitment to elevate security measures and enhance familiarity with the facility.

"In our pursuit of heightened security and preparedness, Wescom remains steadfast in its important role of safeguarding the energy infrastructure crucial for our nation's sustenance," he said.

During his time at the platform, he engaged in an orientation session aimed at reinforcing safety and security protocols among personnel. Additionally, he held discussions with both military personnel and platform staff.

Given that Malampaya contributes 20 percent of the Philippines' daily electricity supply, he said ensuring its protection is of utmost significance.

Wescom, operating through the Joint Task Force Malampaya, performs a substantial role in ensuring the uninterrupted and secure operations of this vital facility through close collaboration with key security and production personnel from the Malampaya Deepwater Gas-to-Power Project.