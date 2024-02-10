Pangasinan’s oyster production uses modified bamboo raft

A rise in local oyster production and livelihood opportunities was seen following Pangasinan fisherfolk's adaptation of modified bamboo raft technology introduced by the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute.

The Department of Agriculture attached agency’s bamboo raft technology was distributed to oyster-producing fisherfolk associations in ABBAS, which stands for municipalities of Alaminos, Bani, Bolinao, Anda, and Sual.

“The technology uses bamboo as rafts with plastic drums as floaters. Attached vertically to the raft are plastic straps where oyster spats can attach and grow. It is also a mobile structure which can be transferred to another site when necessary,” said the Bureau of Agricultural Research.

Through the issuance of certificates, local government units are said to have acknowledged and endorsed the adoption of the new oyster farming technology

According to NFRDI Aquaculture Research and Development Division chief and project leader Joseph Christopher Rayos, this modified bamboo raft technology is environment-friendly, utilizing floaters, bamboo, and straps to cultivate oysters, “benefiting oyster growers by reducing mortality rates, enabling faster growth, and producing better-quality meat.”

“This is a better culture method for oysters because the straps where the oysters are attached do not touch the bottom of the water. It should be at least 1.5 meters above bottom during the lowest low tide. This is the reason oysters are cleaner, with little or no sand in the shells, and can easily detach from straps at harvest,” he said to BAR.

He added: The "culture period is also shorter in the floating bamboo rafts. Within five to six months, 22-24 kg oysters per square meter or 1,000-1,300 kg oysters per raft can be harvested. The size is bigger because the oysters get more nutrients from the natural food circulating in the water.”

Meanwhile, Samahang Magsasaka at Mangingisda ng Baley-adaan, president Michael Bautista, said that the best months to market oysters are between October and February.

“At least, 100 sacks with an average weight 30 kg per sack of good-size oysters are sold, at the most, to four traders only. But during lean months, we only have four buyers, who order five sacks of good-sized oysters and seven sacks of bad-size oysters. This really affects our income but we are still thankful since this is compensated during the peak months.”

According to him, 14.5 sacks of good-size oysters and 196 sacks of bad-size oysters were harvested during the first cropping of oysters, which is valued at P97,150.

The project was implemented by a joint effort of NFRDI and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

