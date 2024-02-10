NegOr towns on alert vs bird flu

DUMAGUETE CITY — The provincial government is closely monitoring at least seven towns and cities against avian influenza as migratory birds continue arriving from countries experiencing the winter season.

According to Bureau of Animal Industry quarantine officer Dr. Alfonso Tundag, they are particularly watching areas visited regularly by migratory birds escaping the cold climate or have the highest population of ducks.

The areas were identified are Canlaon City, Ayungon, Bais City, Tanjay City, Siaton, Sta. Catalina and Bayawan City.

Tundag explained that the migratory birds are usually found at mangrove areas, rice fields, and fish ponds such as in Bais City and Tanjay City where there are a lot of mangroves and fish ponds.

“We conduct regular testing twice a year on blood sampling of fowls from these areas to ensure that they have not been infected by avian influenza,” Tundag said.