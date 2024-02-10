NegOr most wanted finally falls

DUMAGUETE CITY — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group on Friday revealed that its operatives — along with other law enforcement units — finally nabbed the individual tagged as the most wanted person in Negros Oriental at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

Initial reports said that the suspect — identified as Ricardo Chavez with aliases Ricky Chavez and Kurocoy — was entrapped by the operatives of the CIDG.

Chavez — a native of Purok Narra, Barangay Cadawinonan here — is facing six counts of rape and three counts of acts of lasciviousness in relation to Sec. 5(B) of Republic Act 7610, otherwise known as the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Reports said that an undercover agent posed as a girl and befriended him online for about two months until they decided to meet at NAIA Terminal 3.

All his cases are pending before Regional Trial Court Branch 31 under presiding judge Sheila Lynn Martine Besario, who issued the warrants for his arrest.

Chavez is tagged in the Philippine National Police E-Warrant System as the sixth Most Wanted Person in Central Visayas and No. 1 in Negros Oriental.

The court set a bail of P180,000 for each of the cases filed.