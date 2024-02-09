U.S. president: My memory is fine

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — An angry, emotional US President Joe Biden defended his mental competence Thursday in a rare evening address to Americans to respond to biting comments in a report released hours earlier on his mishandling of classified documents.

Appearing on live television from the White House, Biden was furious over the report’s claim that he was unable to remember even the date of his son Beau’s death in 2015, as well as other key moments in his life.

“My memory is fine,” he said.

“There’s even reference that I don’t remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that?” Biden said, visibly fighting to rein in his emotions.

The report from special counsel Robert Hur should have been good news for Biden.

It cleared him of any criminal wrongdoing in his storing of the classified documents, which he’d used while vice president under Barack Obama, at his private home and a former office.

This stands in sharp contrast with a separate criminal investigation into Biden’s likely November presidential rival Donald Trump, who is accused of taking vast quantities of top-secret documents after leaving the White House in 2021, then obstructing attempts to get them back.