Silang road starts collecting toll Sat.

Motorists passing through the Cavite-Laguna Expressway, or CALAX, will start paying tolls for the Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange starting Saturday morning, 10 February.

In a press statement on Thursday, MPCALA Holdings Inc., the concessionaire of CALAX, assured that the collection implementation was approved by the Toll Regulatory Board or TRB.

“The implementation of these toll rates aids in the continuous maintenance and enhancement of our toll road while ensuring efficient and safe travel for our users,” MPCALA president and general manager Raul L. Ignacio said.

“The Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange has become a vital part of our network, significantly enhancing the connectivity and economic landscape of the region,” he added.

The Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange connects directly to the Aguinaldo Highway, facilitating smoother and faster travel to key tourism destination areas in Cavite, including Tagaytay and Silang.

Motorists enjoyed three months of free toll at the Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange, which opened on 8 November 2023, for three months.

Targeted traffic breached

CALAX has surpassed its targeted daily traffic for the recently inaugurated subsection, with an impressive daily count of 12,000 vehicles — well beyond the projected 5,000 cars and has become an essential component of the region’s infrastructure.

MPCALA said it expects CALAX to reach a total length of 45 kilometers by 2025, featuring eight strategically positioned interchanges: Technopark, Laguna Boulevard, Santa Rosa-Tagaytay Road, Silang East, Silang (Aguinaldo), Governor’s Drive, Open Canal and Kawit Interchange. CALAX will seamlessly connect with the Manila-Cavite Expressway in Kawit, further unifying key regions.

Presently, operational segments span from Mamplasan Rotunda up to the Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange.

MPCALA Holdings Inc., a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., holds the concession rights for North Luzon Expressway, NLEX Connector Road, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, and Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway in Cebu, in addition to CALAX and CAVITEX.