QC's 3 most wanted persons apprehended

Operatives of the Quezon City Police District netted three Most Wanted Persons in an intensified manhunt operation this week.

First to fall were Leonardo Manao Dela Cruz, 30 years old and Rosalyn Garcia Demillo, 34 years old, both residents of Brgy. Baesa, Quezon City.

They were arrested at 8:00 PM and 8:30 PM of 7 February 2024 along Dominga Village, Brgy. Baesa, Quezon City and along Roosevelt Ave., Brgy. San Antonio, Quezon City, respectively.

The suspects have pending Warrant of Arrest for Robbery issued by Hon. Zita Marie Magunday Atienza Fajardo, the Presiding Judge of Branch 224, Regional Trial Court, Quezon City.

P/Lt. Col. Morgan Aguilar commander of the Talipapa Police Station (PS 3) said the two suspects were their No. 8 and No. 9 Most Wanted.

On the other hand, the No. 5 Most Wanted Person of Anonas Police Station (PS 9) identified as Kevin Flor, 29 year old and a resident of Brgy. Pansol Quezon City was also arrested at 4:30pm of February 7, 2024 at Sitio 5, Brgy. Bagong Bayan, Sta Cruz, Laguna.

PS 9 commander P/Lt.Col. Ferdinand Casiano Flor said Flor has a pending Warrant of Arrest for violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 issued by Hon. Felino Zabala Elefante, the Presiding Judge of Branch 103, RTC, Quezon City.

P/Brig. Gen. Red Maranan said the respective courts of origin of the Warrants will be notified regarding the arrest of the accused.

The arrest, he added, is part of the QCPD desire to sustain its relentless campaign against wanted persons.

“Walang sinuman ang maaaring makatakas sa mahabang kamay ng batas. Kung kaya’t sisikapin nating dakpin at panagutin ang iba pang mga wanted persons sa lalong madaling panahon. Malaking bagay ang unti unting pagkakahuli ng mga wanted persons na ito na involved sa robbery at umaasa tayo na mababawasan na ang serye ng nakawan sa ating lungsod,” Maranan said.