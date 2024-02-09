QCPD beefs up security for 3-day Chinese New Year celebration

Quezon City Police District director, P/Brig.Gen.Redrico Maranan, on Friday assured the public that the QCPD will beef up police security for the 3-day Chinese New Year celebration for a peaceful festivity.

Maranan said a total of 200 QCPD personnel from the different police stations were deployed, aside from the District Reactionary Standby Support Force (DRSSF) coming from the District Headquarters which will be deployed for the said event, to ensure the security and to intensify its police presence to pre-empt lawless elements, especially in public places such as malls, terminals, and other transport hubs.

Additionally, through coordination with the Quezon City Local Government Unit (QC-LGU), force multipliers from Task-Force Discipline and the Department of Public Order and Safety will also be deployed to further tighten the security of the event.

“We will be conducting inspection starting today particularly in the place of the event to make sure that the deployment and security preparations for the Chinese New Year celebration are implemented,” Maranan said.

He also reiterates to the public to report any untoward incidents or suspicious things or persons for appropriate and prompt police action to the nearest police station.