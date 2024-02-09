PH-US conduct third joint patrol activity in WPS

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan —The third iteration of the maritime cooperative activity between the Philippine and the United States allied forces concluded today in the West Philippine Sea, reaffirming their shared dedication to bolstering security and stability across the Indo-Pacific Region.

The Western Command (Wescom) underscores this latest bilateral undertaking as a symbol of the resilient commitment of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States Indo-Pacific Command to bolster security and stability across the Indo-Pacific Region, while also showcasing the enduring relationship between the two nations.

Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, the commander of Wescom in Palawan, stated that the Maritime Cooperative Activity was successfully conducted without any issues in the contested waters, indicating an uninterrupted operation despite the challenging environment.

"These cooperative ventures serve not just as training for our forces at sea but as a clear signal of our shared resolve to maintain regional peace and security," Carlos said.

He emphasized that the effective completion of the Third AFP-USINDOPACOM Maritime Cooperative Activity highlights the strong dedication of both countries to jointly tackle shared security concerns while promoting the ideals of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The latest MCA is the third to be held since its inception in November 2023.

Now a regular occurrence, it forms a crucial component of a series of strategic maneuvers aimed at strengthening cooperation between the allied forces, specifically geared towards advancing maritime security and increasing awareness within the maritime domain.

The participating units comprised the Philippine Navy's BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (PS 15) with an AW109 Naval Helicopter on board and the US Navy's USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) with an MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter embarked.

Throughout the MCA, diverse exercises took place, including passing exercises, communication drills, photo sessions, division tactics, and officer of the watch maneuvers. The purpose behind these exercises was to enhance coordination and cooperation between the two forces across a spectrum of maritime scenarios, ensuring readiness and adaptability in the face of potential challenges.

Each exercise within the MCA was meticulously crafted to refine the joint capabilities of the participating forces. By simulating real-world maritime situations, these drills aimed to foster seamless interoperability, enabling swift and effective responses to any contingencies that may arise.

Carlos said that through these concerted efforts, both the Philippine and U.S. forces sought to strengthen their collective readiness and reinforce their commitment to safeguarding the shared interests of regional security and stability.

During a visit to Palawan on 6 February, U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlsons emphasized the importance of collaborative maritime endeavors and joint patrols in the WPS, pointing out their broad implications that extend beyond national boundaries.

Carlson said there is strategic importance in the collaborative efforts, stressing they have impact on regional security and stability in the broader Indo-Pacific Region.

“We have to continue the exercise and to make sure that we can work together,. I have no doubt that there will be many maritime cooperative activities coming up on the horizon, not just bilaterally; I would also expect multilaterally. There are other countries that are very interested in cooperating with the Philippines," she said.