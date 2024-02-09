PBBM encourages self-love, heart health for Filipinos in February

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to prioritize self-love and heart health, especially for those who are single, during the month of February.

In a video message posted on Instagram Friday, Marcos highlighted the importance of taking care of one's health during the love month.

"The new Filipino is more mindful of his health. This month of hearts, let's celebrate self-love,” Marcos said.

"Let's take care of our hearts because no one else will take care of them but ourselves, especially if you're single,” he added.

A video on Marcos's official Instagram account also showed the 66-year-old President doing sit-ups, bench presses, and runs on a machine as part of his workouts.

The 14th of February is Valentine's Day.

Marcos also posted a Valentine's Day-themed picture on his Instagram story on Thursday, showing him kissing First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on the forehead.

On his Instagram story with the title "Ask Us Anything," he also asked people to send him questions that he might answer in his next channel.

Marcos posts a vlog on his public YouTube and Facebook pages.