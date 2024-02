LATEST

Pamulinawen Calesa Parade

LOOK: Traditional calesa or horse-drawn carriages dominate the streets of Laoag for the Pamulinawen Festival 2024 on Thursday, 7 February 2024. The calesa is identified to be one of the cultural identities of Laoag City with only a few coachmen left preserving the tradition. | via Jasper Dawang