Landslide, flood victims in Davao Region get aid

DAVAO CITY — The Office of First Congressional District Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte ordered on Friday the distribution of 8,000 packs of rice to various municipalities, particularly in Carmen, Busaon, Tuganay, Sto. Tomas, and Panabo City, in Davao del Norte as an aid to the affected families by landslide and flood.

The Office of the Civil Defense 11 (OCD-11) reported that Davao del Norte, particularly Carmen town, had the highest number of individuals affected by the calamity with 34,000; Davao Oriental with 23,000; Davao de Oro with 12,000; and Davao City with more than 8,000.

OCD-11 noted that 72,000 families or 278,000 individuals were affected by the LPA. There were 12,978 families, or 44,720 persons, who took temporary shelter earlier at the evacuation centers and 11,836 outside or at home.

"Our Pulong Pulong ni Pulong (PPP) relief operations continue within Davao City and neighboring provinces to ensure we reach the families affected and provide immediate aid," Duterte said.

Meanwhile, almost 5,000 families in this city affected by flooding caused by the trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) received relief assistance from Rep. Duterte's team led by his son, Rodrigo "Rigo" Duterte I.

The team distributed food packs, water containers, and other essentials to flood victims in barangays 19-B, 2-A, 1-A, 10-A, and 9-A.

The lawmaker will also assist barangays 8-A, 5-A, Matina Crossing (Gravahan), and Maa. Around 17,322 families from these barangays are expected to receive the same assistance from Rep. Duterte through the PPP program.

“We distributed the assistance to the barangays since Wednesday, to ensure relief was delivered directly to the communities,” Duterte added.

Last week, his team also aided 1,000 families affected by flooding brought by the trough of low-pressure area.