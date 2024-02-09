Keeping teens safe with better and safe internet

TikTok has reinforced its commitment to prioritize minors’ safety through various advanced safety measures, in line with Safer Internet Day. This commemorative event takes place in February of each year to raise awareness of a safer and better internet for all, especially for teens and young people.

In a panel discussion featuring TikTok Philippine Public Policy head Toff Rada, TikTok Outreach and Partnerships manager KahnJi Weerachaising, and Mona Magno-Veluz, a content creator known as @mightymagulang and a Filipino member of TikTok’s Safety Advisory Council, the platform reiterated its dedication to creating a secure and positive online environment for young users.

“As a newer platform looking to innovate how we build, we’re committed to addressing long-running industry challenges around youth safety. We’ve designed our app with safety in mind, implementing a ‘Safety by Design’ approach that ensures we are protecting our community. We’re dedicated to partnering with families as we share their interests in supporting teens as they explore the online world independently,” Rada said.

TikTok is committed to building age-appropriate experiences and controls that give teens a safe, inclusive space to explore their creativity and have fun.

Collaborations and partnerships

TikTok takes a proactive approach to crafting Community Guidelines (available in English and Filipino) that adapt to the evolving digital landscape while addressing emerging safety concerns. Through ongoing consultations with government agencies, diversity experts, non-governmental organizations, and teens, TikTok ensures that its policies align with local and global best practices and fosters diversity and inclusivity within a secure and positive digital space.

“We regularly involve teens in our conversations about online safety, enabling us to listen and be responsive to their needs. We partner with Child Rights Coalition Asia and ChildFund Philippines to host safety consultations with Filipino youth and we continuously engage with experts and NGOs to keep abreast of local trends through forums such as ASEAN ICT Forum on Child Protection,” said Khanji Weerachaising, Policy Outreach, TikTok.

Safety council

TikTok’s Regional Safety Advisory Council (SAC) brings together groups of independent experts who help develop forward-looking policies and processes that address today’s challenges and plan for the next set of issues the industry will face. Mona Magno-Veluz, known as @mightymagulang on TikTok, sits on the council as the Philippine representative.