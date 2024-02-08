Valenzuela City breaks ground on three more academic centers

With a vision of transforming Valenzuela into a “Reading City”, the City of Valenzuela breaks the ground for three more Valenzuela City Academic Center for Excellence building projects located at Barangays Gen. T. De Leon, Marulas, and Mapulang Lupa, on 8 February.

With three new learning hubs in the pipeline, the City Government of Valenzuela, led by Mayor Wes Gatchalian, held the groundbreaking and capsule-laying ceremonies for Valenzuela City Academic Center for Excellence Gen. T. de Leon, Marulas, and Mapulang Lupa.

"Starting the year strong, these building projects underway aim to provide more proximate and accessible learning spaces for Valenzuelanos from all walks of life," Mayor Gatchalian said.

He added that these soon-to-rise academic buildings shall house the following amenities: a mini library, a study Hall with self-study cubicles and a communal review lounge, a computer laboratory, 50-seating capacity training rooms, an 80-100 pax capacity multi-purpose hall, a cafeteria, an administrative office, and a parking area.

Following the design and purpose of the first and award-winning ValACE at Barangay Malinta, this project of expanding ValACE buildings across Valenzuela City, according to Gatchalian, is a response to the city’s growing demand for more public learning facilities.

"In fact, the city library garnered a total of 440,883 library-goers from in and out of the city last 2023 – this has sparked the motivation for establishing more libraries in local communities for immediately accessible learning space," the Mayor said.

He added that in his administration, Gatchalian envisions transforming Valenzuela into a “Reading City”; promoting the love of learning amongst Valenzuelanos.

The local government and its constituents work hand-in-hand in building up the library and spreading these learner-friendly spaces; with an aspiration of someday becoming a UNESCO Creative City for Literature.

For the city, the library was built to promote lifelong learning and literacy for all and to develop a revolutionary learning space that is accessible, reliable, and inclusive with the ultimate goal of helping students reach their dreams. In its amicable service to learners, the city library was recognized for the Gawad Pampublikong Aklatan (Most Inclusive and Innovative Programs) awarded by the National Library of the Philippines.

While the three other buildings are in the works, the Valenzuela City Academic Center for Excellence in Barangay Malinta continuously offers educational programs and services alongside its library resources. It is located at A. Pablo Street corner MacArthur Highway, Malinta, and is open to the public for free from Mondays to Sundays; 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM on the first floor and 9:00 AM to 12:00 MN on the second floor.

Valenzuela City takes education earnestly. As the city continuously enriches the Valenzuelano youth and makes literacy attainable for everyone, this initiative is also a call for neighboring cities in Metro Manila to establish more libraries in their local communities — working toward a brighter and more promising future for our youth.