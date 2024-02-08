Recognized With Multiple Accolades One Meralco Exemplifies Business and Communication Excellence

With such fetes under its belt, the company was cited as one of the finalists for the “Company of the Year” Award from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines during its first in-person awarding ceremony post-pandemic.

As a testament to its excellence in communications, Meralco received two Gold and one Silver Anvils from the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) during the 59th Anvil Awards.

The Philippine Quill Awards—organized by IABC Philippines—is considered as the country’s most prestigious awards program in the field of business communication, highlighting its importance in achieving goals and in making a difference in society.

Meanwhile, the Anvil Awards—also known as “the Oscars of Philippine Public Relations”—is an annual awards program organized by the PRSP which recognizes outstanding public relations programs, campaigns, and tools that exemplify the highest standards of PR practice in the country.

Among the communications campaigns that bagged Excellence Awards in the Philippine Quill Awards are centered on customers’ needs, namely Meralco’s Always On Content in the New Normal, Meralco Storm Watch, Safeguarding the Stability of the Power Grid through Power Supply and Energy Management Education, and The New Meralco Bill: Giving More Power to the Customers We Serve. These proactive information campaigns reaffirm Meralco’s commitment to constantly position customers at the heart of the power distributor’s services with programs that aim to answer or help address the needs and requirements of clients.

Beyond electricity distribution and generation, Meralco’s commitment to sustainability extends to people empowerment through its diversity and inclusivity program #Mbrace. A testament to the program’s impact,

Meralco Advances Diversity and Inclusion through #Mbrace was bestowed an Excellence Award. Since it pioneered the training and hiring of female linecrew in Southeast Asia in 2013, Meralco has been actively promoting gender equality in the male-dominated power industry.

For its Liwanag sa Dilim: Amplifying the Heroism of Meralco Typhoon Odette Restoration Contingent campaign, Meralco highlighted the spirit of bayanihan and malasakit by sending its own contingent of 150 linemen and engineers to help electricity distributors in Cebu and Bohol following the devastation of the powerful typhoon. These unsung heroes toiled for more than a month away from their families to help bring back electricity in the affected areas.