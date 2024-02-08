📸 Revoli S. Cortez / PPA Pool

PBBM graces Meeting of the National Government – BANGSAMORO Government Intergovernmental Relations

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the Meeting of the National Government – BANGSAMORO Government Intergovernmental Relations yesterday at PICC yesterday, 7 February 2024. In Photo (from left) Sen Loren Legarda, Minister Mohagher Iqbal, Budget Sec. Amenah Pangandaman, BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. and Deputy Chief Minister Ali Solaiman.| via Yummie Dingding 📸 Revoli S. Cortez / PPA Pool