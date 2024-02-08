LATEST

PBBM attends Constitution Day

LOOK: President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. attends the Constitution Day organized by The Philippine Constitution Association and the Manila Overseas Press Club on Thursday, 8 February 2024 at Makati Shangri-La, Makati City. In his message, the president criticized calls to separate Mindanao from the Philippines, citing it as a violation of the 1987 Constitution. He believes the idea is destined to fail and urges all parties to cease advocating for Mindanao's independence. The proposal was initially suggested by Marcos's predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte.| Photos by Yummie Dingding /PPA POOL