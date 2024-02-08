‘MayniLove 2024’ slated

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna is inviting residents to join the city’s official Valentine’s Day celebration, “MayniLove 2024,” promising a week of unforgettable activities from 12 to 17 February 2024.

Held under the theme “Memories That Last Forever,” the festival will take place at the Kartilya ng Katipunan site at the Bonifacio Shrine from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. each day. Over 30 merchants will participate, offering a variety of gift items, food and entertainment.

Visitors can expect daily surprises and gifts, special features like the “MayniLove Lock Heart,” a 360 Camera booth, and “Puppy Love” experiences. The area will be adorned with flowers, and daily performances will provide a romantic atmosphere for promenaders and loved ones.