FDA issues warning vs 9 food products

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued public health warning against nine unregistered food products.

In an advisory, the FDA warned healthcare professionals and the general public not to purchase and consume "Brilliant Oregano Powder," "Brilliant Mongo Cracked," "Roger's Black Pepper Ground," "Juner Enterprises Palm Fruit Kaong," "BLW The Ruby Pantry Chia Seeds Superfood," "The Ruby Pantry Semolina Pasta Linguine - Malunggay," "Noki's Salted Peanut,""Alibaba Happy Bear Peanut Butter Overload Filled Biscuits," and "Aladdin Funtas Stick - Condense Milk Biscuits."

The FDA said the abovementioned food products are not registered and have no corresponding certificate of product registration.

The agency warned that manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering of sale, distribution, promotion, advertising, or sponsorship of health products without the proper authorization is prohibited.

"Since this food product has not gone through evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure its quality and safety," it added.

It also reminded all concerned establishments not to distribute, advertise, or sell the said violative food products until CPR is issued, otherwise, "regulatory actions and sanctions shall be strictly pursued."

The FDA also urged the public to check if a product is registered with the agency using the FDA Verification Portal Feature accessible at https://verification.fda.gov.ph.