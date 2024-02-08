LATEST

Dragon dance: Cherished Chinese tradition bringing fortune and good luck

LOOK: Dragon dancers in a jeepney traverse through España Boulevard in Manila on their way to perform at various business establishments joining the Chinese New Year celebration on Thursday, 8 February 2024. Dragon dance, a cherished tradition during the Chinese New Year, symbolizes prosperity, good fortune, and warding off negative energies. Business establishments joining the performances enrich the cultural atmosphere, urging customers to immerse themselves in the festive mood and embrace the blessings of the approaching year.