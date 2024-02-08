DoJ eyes objective review on activists’ cases

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Thursday disclosed that the Department of Justice acknowledges the recent calls for the dismissal of a criminal case involving Frenchie Mae Cumpio, Mariel Domequil and Alexander Philip Abingua and said objectivity will be observed.

“We appreciate the concern expressed by your organization and the public regarding this matter,” Remulla said.

This comes in connection with the petition for review and dismissal of the charges against community journalist Cumpio and two other activists who remain detained in a Tacloban jail.

Altermidya Network, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines and the College Editors Guild of the Philippines made the request in a letter they submitted to the DoJ.

To recall, Cumpio and human rights advocates Domequil and Abinguna have been in prison for four years on charges related to terrorism financing.

Remulla said that it is important to emphasize that the DoJ prosecutors are expected to be objective in their assessment and evaluation of the evidence at hand.

“We are committed to ensuring that the principles of due process and fair treatment are upheld in all legal proceedings. The decision-making process within the DOJ is guided by a thorough review of the facts, evidence, and applicable laws, with the ultimate goal of promoting justice and the rule of law,” said the DoJ chief.