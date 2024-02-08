Chiang Kai Shek College celebrates Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year is one of the most important holidays on the calendar in many Asian cultures.

On Thursday, the Chiang Kai Shek College welcomed the celebration a little earlier. This year, the Chinese New Year falls on 9 February.

Judelio Yap, president of the Chiang Kai Shek College said they blended both the Chinese and Filipino culture.

He noted that the importance of celebrating the Chinese New Year in the school is to let the students experience the Chinese culture.

"Importante kasi (This is important because) as you know most of students, they do not go home anymore in China so by blood na lang ang Chinese roots nila (so their Chinese roots are only by blood) so only through this kind of program would they remember their tradition, their culture, their ancestry," Yap added.

He said he hopes this celebration would inspire others to help each other for the benefit of the community and the country.

"This year, it's the year of the dragon. Sabi ko nga kanina ang symbolism ng dragon ay (So as what I've said earlier, dragon symbolizes) strength, resilience, tsaka (and) courage so I hope everyone, Filipino, Chinese, Pinoy, Chinoy, lahat tayo sama-sama sa pag-unlad ng ating bansa (so all of us could all work together for the development of our country)," Yap said.

"So together, let's help one another to make this country great again," he added.

Over 3,000 students, teachers, and guests joined the event to say goodbye to the Year of the Rabbit and ring in the Year of the Dragon.

Throughout the Chinese history, the dragon represents good luck, strength, and health.

The performance included the traditional dragon and lion dance of the year, Chinese folk dance, Chinese choral recitations, Chinese-Pop performance, and mass singing.

Chinese New Year is traditionally celebrated in other Asian countries and cultures as well, including South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.