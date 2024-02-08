A separate Mindanao is a 'doomed' proposition says PBBM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vehemently dismissed calls for a separate Mindanao, labeling it a "doomed" proposition based on false pretenses and a violation of the Philippine Constitution.

The President's statement on Thursday comes amidst renewed calls for Mindanao, the Philippines' southernmost island group, to secede from the nation. These calls, primarily driven by former President Rodrigo Duterte, have been met with widespread criticism and concerns about potential destabilization.

"The new call for a separate Mindanao is anchored on a false premise, not to mention a sheer constitutional travesty," Marcos said during the Constitution Day celebration in Makati City.

The Chief Executive also emphasized the current Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao leadership's firm rejection of the proposal.

Marcos added that there is a "genuine and effective local autonomy" throughout our country, especially in the BARMM, without compromising our national integrity in the slightest degree.

The President directly appealed to those advocating for Mindanao's separation to cease their campaign, calling it a "grave violation of the Constitution."

He concluded by emphasizing the contrast between this movement and his vision for the Philippines.

"This is not the New Philippines we aspire to. Instead, it is the destruction of our nation itself," Marcos said.

The president highlighted the Philippines' constitution as a core foundation for national unity, lacking provisions for secession like "exit clauses" found in other nations.

He referenced existing laws criminalizing rebellion and affirmed his administration's commitment to upholding them.

"Our Constitution calls for a united, undivided country. It calls for eternal cohesion. For this reason, unlike other constitutions, there is nothing in ours that allows the breaking up of this union, such as an exit provision," Marcos said.

"On the contrary, our Constitution does not recognize a right to rebellion while our criminal laws punish it. The government has sternly enforced these laws to the letter and spirit, and this administration will be no exception," he added.

Officials from Mindanao showed reluctance towards former President Rodrigo Duterte's proposal last 30 January to detach Mindanao from the rest of the Philippines

Marcos administration officials also promptly dismissed the proposal, with some even stating that the government is prepared to employ force to suppress any separatist movements.

Other government leaders also expressed their dissatisfaction with the conflict between the Marcos and Duterte families, cautioning against its potential to divide the nation further.

During the 17th Meeting of the National Government-Bangsamoro Government Intergovernmental Relations Body on Thursday, Marcos said that a stronger Mindanao means a stronger Philippines.

"We must remind ourselves that we are now operating under different rules, and we cannot allow forces outside of the democratic process to deviate our dreams and our aspirations from a democratic process. Let us now allow even one single voter to be disenfranchised by violence, by intimidation or bribery,” the President said in a speech in Pasay City.

“A stronger BARMM is a stronger Mindanao; a stronger Mindanao means a stronger Philippines, bringing us closer to achieving our agendas,” he added.