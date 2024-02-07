Teacher finds ideal Viet abode

Many Filipino educators have made their mark in Vietnam’s classrooms in recent years. This unique migration trend has benefited the teachers and contributed significantly to the educational landscape in Southeast Asian nations.

From economic incentives to a passion for cross-cultural exchanges, the journey of Lucilla Diaz, a 33-year-old Filipino teacher in Hanoi, Vietnam, unfolds as a compelling narrative of growth, adventure, and shared learning.

Diaz taught briefly at a private school in Zamboanga after passing the board exam 12 years ago. However, the demanding workload and low remuneration combined overwhelmed her.

“I thought I could change the flawed education system in our school. My priorities shifted to merely seeking promotion and earning more instead of teaching my students since I didn’t know how to disconnect myself from the toxic system,” Diaz told Daily Tribune during the gathering of the Filipino community in Vietnam hours before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived at the venue.

“The insufficient salary was another reason. If you’re new to the toxic system, there is a waiting period before you can progress up the career ladder,” Diaz said.

Based on government data, an Instructor 1 in Commission on Higher Education-accredited state universities and colleges receives a monthly salary of P29,165 (or Salary Grade 12). On the other hand, a Teacher 1 in the Department of Education is entitled to around P27,000 (Salary Grade 11) under the fourth tranche for this year. Both positions are subject to withholding taxes and mandated deductions.

Diaz said she experienced burnout at 23, prompting her to reevaluate her career path. Hence, she began exploring pursuing the Diploma in Montessori Teacher Training program in Vietnam in 2012.

Better salary

Diaz also viewed the success stories of international students on online videos before they became teachers in a Southeast Asian country.

However, she acknowledged the challenge of bidding farewell to the students who became close to her heart.

She gathered up the courage to initiate the application process in 2013, seeking assistance from an agency that offered free consultation and processing.

In January 2014, Diaz received the welcome news that her application as an international student in Vietnam had been accepted. In February, she courageously embarked on her journey to Hanoi with faith in her heart.

Within six months, she finished her diploma training. She secured a position in an international school with a salary of $2,000 per month, or approximately P112,000 (exchange rate $1=P56).

Students in contrast

Diaz said teaching at a public school in Vietnam can be an exhilarating experience for new educators. While the workload may be manageable, the sizable number of students in a class can initially feel overwhelming, as some classes consist of 50 or more students.

“But since I’m teaching at an international school, I usually handle smaller class sizes, less than 30 students, and the school where I am now has an excellent environment and facilities,” Diaz said.

She said the international schools in Vietnam follow an international program, like schools in the United States or the United Kingdom.

While Diaz said she is very thankful for the blessings she has received in Vietnam, she experiences homesickness.

“I just cry when homesickness and tiredness kick in because I sometimes remember my students in the Philippines when I am teaching the Vietnamese kids,” Diaz said.

“But who am I to complain when I’m already here in Hanoi, earning more than I received in the Philippines. My employer here is also great since they prioritize their employees’ mental health and well-being,” Diaz added.

Returning?

Even though the prospect of a high salary is enticing, Diaz said she wants to return to the Philippines someday to retire or have her own business, expressing a strong sense of belonging to her home country.

She said that unlike in the United States where foreign teachers can pursue citizenship, there is no assurance that foreign workers in Vietnam will be granted citizenship regardless of the length of their stay in the country.

When asked if she wanted to teach again in the Philippines, Diaz said: “Maybe I can teach Filipino students again, but not in schools, but through private tutoring or maybe as a home-based online English as a second language teacher.”