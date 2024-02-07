SC addresses case backlogs

The Supreme Court will employ the clearance rate metric to address the persistent existence of case backlogs as “the antitheses of efficient case disposition.”

It held that by employing the clearance rate metric, the Court can readily pinpoint the trial courts especially the individual judges that are actively working towards the eradication of case backlogs and remain committed to the principles of the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027.

This was disclosed by the high bench as it identified and duly recognized the judges of first- and second-level courts that registered the 10 highest clearance rates per judicial region for 2022.

“These are the judges who exemplified exceptional commitment to the pursuit of efficient case disposition even amid the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. Their unwavering dedication, to be sure, stands as a beacon of inspiration for all judges to emulate. It is only fitting that this Court extends its utmost commendation to these exemplary judges,” said the Court.

The Court underscored how efficient case disposition is a crucial component of the administration of justice. “By disposing of cases with fairness and dispatch, a court is able to dispense timely justice for all parties involved, promote the integrity of the judicial process, and, ultimately, foster public trust in the courts and the Judiciary,” stressed the court.